UBS Group AG Acquires 193,046 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $30,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.