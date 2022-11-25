UBS Group AG Acquires 22,027 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.