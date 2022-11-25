UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $30,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,550.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $271.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30.

