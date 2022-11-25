UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $26,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

