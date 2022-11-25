UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $25,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

