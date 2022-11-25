UBS Group AG Buys 420,209 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,454,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 146,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,112,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,975 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

