UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of MLM opened at $365.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

