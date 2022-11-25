UBS Group AG Has $26.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $26,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,331 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 946,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.