UBS Group AG Has $26.86 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Polaris were worth $26,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 24.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Polaris by 227.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $112.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

