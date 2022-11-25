UBS Group AG Has $27.23 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 48.4% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $19.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

