UBS Group AG Has $28.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $28,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

CINF stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

