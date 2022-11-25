UBS Group AG Has $29.02 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $29,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Allan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

