UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 848,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,652,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 209,250 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 473.4% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,529,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $28.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $38.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

