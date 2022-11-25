UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CGI were worth $26,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

