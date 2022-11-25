UBS Group AG Purchases 102,525 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,357,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $29,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,444,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,234.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 521,485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

