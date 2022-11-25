UBS Group AG Purchases 16,086 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,308,000 after acquiring an additional 74,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

