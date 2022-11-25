UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,490,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,711,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.15.

BNTX stock opened at $156.23 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $374.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.47 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

