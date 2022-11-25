UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

