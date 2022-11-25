UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $25,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

NYSE BXP opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

