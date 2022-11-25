UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $29,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RWL stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

