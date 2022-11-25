UBS Group AG Sells 107,274 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $30,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $474,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $48.50 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

