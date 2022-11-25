UBS Group AG Sells 109,925 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,925 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Iron Mountain by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.8 %

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRM stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.