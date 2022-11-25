UBS Group AG Sells 145,379 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 145,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $28,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NUV stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

