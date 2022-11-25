UBS Group AG Sells 215,356 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,356 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $27,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.60 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.