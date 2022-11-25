UBS Group AG Sells 238,387 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,387 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $58.81.

