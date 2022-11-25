UBS Group AG Sells 248,293 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $885,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.