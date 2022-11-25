UBS Group AG Sells 346,613 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $25,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

