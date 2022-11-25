UBS Group AG Sells 64,811 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $60,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $266.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

