UBS Group AG Sells 98,648 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BCE were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

Shares of BCE opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

