Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,180 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $29,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of RARE opened at $34.59 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

