uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $57.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.
uniQure Trading Up 14.6 %
NASDAQ:QURE opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 107.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
