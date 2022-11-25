uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $57.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

uniQure Trading Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 107.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

