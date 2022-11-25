uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.59% from the company’s current price.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

QURE stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

