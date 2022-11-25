United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

