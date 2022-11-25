United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

