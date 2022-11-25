United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $22.85

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $24.00. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 93,860 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 63,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.