UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.78. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 20,258 shares changing hands.

Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.16 million, a P/E ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 175,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

