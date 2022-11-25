Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 100,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $220.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $166,188. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

