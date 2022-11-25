Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UBA opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

