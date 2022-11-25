UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Set at $4.00 by UBS Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been given a $4.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

