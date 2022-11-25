Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $336.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $340.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 39.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $14,964,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $16,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

