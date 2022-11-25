Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

