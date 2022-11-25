Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $56,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $240.92 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $352.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.96.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

