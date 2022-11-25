Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $27,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $62.95.

