Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 756,845 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

