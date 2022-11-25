Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

About Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

