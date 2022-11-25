Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,279.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,590,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $381,340,000 after buying an additional 3,407,781 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 66,883 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,043.2% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $181.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

