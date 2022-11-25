Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Rachel L. Brand Sells 4,853 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT opened at $152.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26. The company has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

