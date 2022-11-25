Wedbush Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $6.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOFI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.
SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SOFI opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
