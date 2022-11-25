Wedbush Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $6.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOFI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $18,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.