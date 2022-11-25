White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,350.08

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,350.08, but opened at $1,397.00. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,410.36, with a volume of 15 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,340.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,289.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

