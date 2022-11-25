WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance
In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.37%.
WhiteHorse Finance Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
